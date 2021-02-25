Turkish cenbank says revised inflation basket to pressure inflation until mid-2021

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday a recent adjustment in weighting of items in the inflation basket will have an upside impact on prices until mid-2021 but the impact is expected to die out towards the end of the year.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy meeting, the bank said the impact is expected to add 0.5 points to inflation by April.

It said there had been a recent acceleration in consumer loans, adding that the impact of tight policy is expected to become more significant, and cause the effects of demand and cost factors on inflation to wane gradually.