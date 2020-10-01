Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Turkish central bank says supply-side inflationary effects persist

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that coronavirus pandemic-driven, supply-side inflationary effects persisted while the reopening of the economy was progressing gradually.

In the minutes of its latest policy-setting meeting, where it unexpectedly hiked its benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 10.25%, the bank said it observed deceleration in retail loans following a similar development in commercial loans.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

