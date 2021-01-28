Turkish inflation may rise a bit more in coming months, cenbank says

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that inflation may increase further in the coming few months due to supply-side factors, though it sees relief later in the year after hiking interest rates aggressively.

In the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting where it kept benchmark rate steady at 17%, the central bank said although demand-side inflationary effects continue in Q1 they are seen to subside gradually.