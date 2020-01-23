Cenbank says Turkey should focus on reducing volatility

ISTANBUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Turkish policymakers must focus on reducing financial volatility and reinforce the need for predictable fiscal policies in order to balance inflation and economic growth, Turkey’s central bank said in minutes of last week’s policy meeting.
In the minutes, released on Thursday, the central bank also said inflation expectations continue to improve and they are broadly in line with its projection of 8.2% by year end.
Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer