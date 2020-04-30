Bonds News
Coronavirus raises Turkish inflation forecast uncertainty -cbank

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation forecast uncertainty has moderately increased due to uncertainties regarding the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said on Thursday in the minutes of last week’s rate-setting meeting.

It said economic activity had started to weaken in mid-March due to the pandemic’s effects on external trade, tourism and domestic demand. Survey indicators and high-frequency data point to this weakening trend becoming pronounced in April, it said. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

