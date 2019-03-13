Cost pressures are limiting further drop in Turkish inflation -cenbank

ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Price pressures are limiting the extent to which Turkish inflation can continue to ease after last year’s run-up, even while a recent moderation in the lira and weak domestic demand helps, Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday.

“The recent moderation in the Turkish lira as well as the weak domestic demand support the fall in consumer inflation, whereas cumulative cost pressures put a limit on better prospects,” said minutes of the bank’s policy meeting last week.

It repeated that risks to price stability continue to prevail and that further monetary tightening will be delivered if needed. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Jonathan Spicer)