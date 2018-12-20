Turkey cenbank minutes: to maintain tight policy until significant inflation improvement

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank decided to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until inflation displays significant improvement, minutes from last week’s rate-setting meeting showed on Thursday.

Elevated levels of inflation continue to pose risks to pricing behaviour in the coming period, despite some improvement in the inflation outlook, the minutes showed. The bank said further monetary tightening will be delivered if needed. The bank kept its policy rate steady at 24 percent at last week’s meeting. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)