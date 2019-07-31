Turkish annual energy and core goods inflation rising in July - cenbank

ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Wednesday that annual energy inflation is expected to rise in July due to an adjustment in electricity prices.

Annual core goods inflation is also expected to rise in July due to expiration of government tax cuts on furniture, automobiles and white goods, the central bank said in the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, when the bank cut its policy rate by 425 basis points to 19.75%. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)