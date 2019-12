ISTANBUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Thursday said inflation expectations had shown a wide-spread decline and that signals of the underlying price trend will determine how much further it might tighten monetary policy.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy meeting, the bank said a cautious monetary stance is required to keep the disinflation process in line with the targeted path. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)