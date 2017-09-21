Turkish central bank expects sizable growth in the third quarter -minutes

ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank expects a sizable growth in the third quarter although inflation remains elevated and risks to pricing behaviour still prevail, it said in the minutes of its latest meeting, released on Thursday.

The bank last week kept interest rates steady for the third straight meeting, in line with market expectations, as it looks to balance double-digit inflation with President Tayyip Erdogan’s calls for cheaper credit.

“Given the strengthening economy, the committee expects a sizable annual growth for the third quarter,” the bank said in the minutes, which were posted on its website on Thursday. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)