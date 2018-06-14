FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish central bank says to deliver further monetary tightening if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Thursday further monetary tightening will be delivered if necessary and its tight monetary policy stance will be maintained decisively until the inflation outlook displays significant improvement.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, where it hiked its policy rate by 125 basis points, the bank said structural measures to provide room for counter-cyclical fiscal policies will enhance the coordination of monetary and fiscal policy, and improve macroeconomic stability. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

