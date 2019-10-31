Turkish central bank says to monitor bad loans in banking sector

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring non-performing loans and stage 2 loans in the banking sector for any impact they may have on banks’ loan supply.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said recent developments had helped total loans gain momentum, adding that normalisation in credit conditions will be important for the outlook of economic activity.

It also said current inflation levels continue to pose an upside risk to the medium-term inflation. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Dominic Evans)