ISTANBUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank said on Wednesday that the leading indicators signal annual energy group inflation will decline in February due to fuel prices.

Recovery in domestic demand stimulates imports, the central bank also said, leading to a decline in the contribution of net exports to economic growth. It said the economic recovery is seen being sustained by the help of the disinflation process. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)