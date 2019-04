ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Tuesday that higher food and import prices, and the elevated course of inflation expectations, point to continued risks to price stability.

In the minutes of last week’s monetary policy committee meeting, at which a policy rate was kept on hold, the central bank said its monetary stance will be determined to keep inflation in line with the targeted path. (Reporting by Daren Butlerl; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)