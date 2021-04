FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that Elif Haykir Hobikoglu had been elected as a monetary policy committee member and will attend the next policy-setting meeting on April 15.