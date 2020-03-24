Turkish cenbank: measures needed for economic areas affected by coronavirus

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Tuesday it was critically important that macro-scale monetary and fiscal policies are complemented with policy measures that target the economic units most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the minutes of its policy meeting last week, the bank also said it was of crucial importance to ensure the healthy functioning of financial markets, credit channels and firms’ cash flows as global growth prospects deteriorate due to the pandemic. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)