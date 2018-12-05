Turkish cenbank: monetary, fiscal policy coordination crucial

ISTANBUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Wednesday fiscal discipline is essential in fighting inflation and coordination between monetary policy and fiscal policy is crucial to disinflation and macroeconomic rebalancing.

In its text on monetary and exchange rate policy for 2019, the bank also said that if exchange rate movements permanently affect price stability, the bank will change its monetary policy stance and give the necessary reaction. (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)