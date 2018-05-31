FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 7:24 AM / in 2 hours

Turkish cenbank says to continue to use instruments to support price, financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday it would continue to use all available instruments to support price stability and financial stability, a week after it raised its policy rate by 300 basis points.

The bank also said in a financial stability report that policies guiding management of the corporate sector’s exchange- rate would increase the resilience of the economy to shocks.

It added that recent debt structuring was not widespread, and companies extended debt maturities in line with cash flows. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

