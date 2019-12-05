Turkish cenbank says to maintain policy of increasing reserves in 2020

ANKARA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday that it will maintain its policy to increase reserves as long as market conditions allow, and will continue to use all available tools in pursuit of price stability throughout 2020.

“Concerns regarding global growth and trade wars along with volatility in risk appetite in emerging market assets stand out among the upside risk factors for 2020,” the bank said.

The bank also said it would use required reserves as a fine tuning tool supplementary to its main policy instrument of short term interest rates, and that it would support banks’ liquidity management through gold transactions against lira and forex. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Dominic Evans Editing by Dominic Evans)