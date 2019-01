ANKARA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will maintain its tight monetary stance until inflation shows a “convincing improvement”, and will deliver further tightening if necessary, governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the presentation of the bank's quarterly inflation report, Cetinkaya said the bank aims to lower inflation to single digits in three years.