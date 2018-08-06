FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's energy inflation to rise in the short term, central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s energy inflation is expected to continue on an upward trend in the short term due to the outlook for natural gas and electricity prices, Turkey’s central bank said in its monthly statement on price developments on Monday.

Inflation hit a 14-year-high in July, touching nearly 16 percent on an annual basis as food prices surged, reflecting the impact of a falling currency that the central bank has been unable to support. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)

