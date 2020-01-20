Turkey cenbank fast-tracks 90% of 2019 profit to Treasury, other shareholders

ANKARA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank decided on Monday to send 90% of its 2019 profits to the government and other smaller shareholders, after necessary reserves are removed, voting for a second straight year to fast-track the transfer that boosts the Turkish budget.

The bank’s extraordinary general assembly, where it votes on the transfer, was also held in January last year. In previous years it was held in April. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)