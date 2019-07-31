Real interest rates will be a reference on Turkish rates policy- cenbank governor

ANKARA, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday that real interest rates in similar countries would form part of the bank’s reference for “reasonable” interest rates.

Speaking at the bank’s quarterly inflation briefing, Uysal also said that last week’s 425 basis point interest rate cut took into consideration the main trend in inflation outlook, especially core inflation.

He said the bank will use tools available effectively to contribute to financial stability. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Jonathan Spicer Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)