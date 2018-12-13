Turkish cenbank keeps rates unchanged after inflation eases

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as expected, easing investor concerns over an early loosening after inflation eased from a 15-year peak due to a stronger lira and government measures.

The one-week repo rate remained at 24 percent, up 11.25 percentage points since the start of this year. All 20 economists polled by Reuters expected the central bank to keep its one-week repo rate steady.

Annual inflation eased in November from its highest level in a decade and a half on the back of tax cuts, discounted products and a stronger lira. That prompted fears among investors over an early loosening of monetary policy.

Concerns about the central bank’s independence and a diplomatic rift with the United States sparked a currency crisis this year, sending the lira down more than 45 percent against the dollar at one point and deepening concern about the wider impact on the economy and banks.

The lira, which has since recovered some losses, is still down nearly 30 percent this year. It firmed as far as 5.3050 against the dollar following the decision from 5.3560 directly before. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Gareth Jones)