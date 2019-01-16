Turkish cenbank keeps rates unchanged at 24 pct after inflation retreats

ISTANBUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday as expected, allaying investor fears that it could loosen policy after inflation fell from a 15-year high due to a rebound in the lira.

The one-week repo rate was held at 24 percent, having been raised 11.25 percentage points last year. In a Reuters poll, 19 of 21 economists had said they expected the rate to be kept steady. Two had forecast a rate cut.

Inflation stood just above 20 percent in December, down from a 15-year peak of 25.24 percent in October. The central bank last hiked the repo rate in September to support the ailing Turkish currency.

The lira shed 28 percent against the dollar last year over concerns about a diplomatic rift with the United States and the central bank’s independence given pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to cut borrowing costs to boost growth. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Catherine Evans)