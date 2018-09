ANKARA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will provide funding through one-week repo auctions instead of the overnight lending rate as of Friday, the bank said on Thursday.

In a statement after raising its benchmark rate by 625 basis points to boost the ailing lira currency, the central bank said it projected a one-week transition period for providing all of the funding through repo auctions. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)