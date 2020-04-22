Bonds News
April 22, 2020 / 11:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish cenbank slashes rates 100 pts in face of coronavirus

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank slashed its key interest rate by a more than expected 100 basis points to 8.75% on Wednesday, in a muscular bid to keep stimulating the economy and mitigate fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank cut its benchmark one-week repo rate from 9.75%, marking its eighth consecutive rate cut in an aggressive easing cycle aimed at boosting economic growth.

In a Reuters poll of 18 economists, the median estimate was for a cut of 50 basis points, with estimates ranging between no change and a 100-basis-point cut. (Reporting by Daren Butler, Ezgi Erkoyun, Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

