ANKARA, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank raised its late liquidity window rate to 16.5 percent from 13.5 percent to support the ailing lira, which has lost a fifth of its value against the dollar since the start of this year.

In an emergency meeting, the bank left its overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 7.25 percent, its overnight lending rate unchanged at 9.25 percent and one-week repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent.