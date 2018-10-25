FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 25, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish central bank keeps rates unchanged after lira recovery

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday as expected, after a mammoth 6.25 percentage point increase that has helped the lira recoup some of its losses this year.

The one-week repo rate now stands at 24 percent after the bank increased it by a total of 11.25 percentage points this year. Twelve out of 15 economists in a Reuters poll had predicted it would leave the rate unchanged.

The currency has recouped some losses in recent weeks although it is still down by more than a third against the dollar this year. The sell-off sent inflation soaring to nearly 25 percent and, analysts say, has raised the likelihood of a recession and a spike in bad debts at banks. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.