UPDATE 1-Turkey slashes rates 100 pts in face of coronavirus

(Adds comment from bank, policy background)

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank slashed its key interest rate by a more than expected 100 basis points to 8.75% on Wednesday, in a muscular bid to keep stimulating the economy and mitigate fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank cut its benchmark one-week repo rate from 9.75%, marking its eighth reut.rs/3aFs7h9 consecutive rate cut in an aggressive easing cycle that has seen it tumble by 1,525 basis points in less than a year.

In a Reuters poll of 18 economists, the median estimate was for a cut of 50 basis points, with predictions ranging between no change and a 100-basis-point cut.

In a statement, the bank said the fallout from the outbreak has started to hit trade, tourism and domestic demand so it was “crucial” that policy ensures that markets are functioning and credit is flowing.

It said the move was also justified because falling global energy prices are lowering inflation expectations in Turkey, a big importer of oil.

“Despite the recent depreciation in the Turkish lira due to global developments, (a) continued sharp decline in international commodity prices, especially crude oil and metal prices, affects (the) inflation outlook favourably,” it said. “Risks on the year-end inflation projection are on the downside.”

The central bank’s last forecast was for inflation to fall to 8.2% by year end.

The lira hit its weakest level since August 2018, at the peak of Turkey’s currency crisis, touching 6.999 lira to the dollar, or around 0.25% weaker on the day.

During a currency crisis in 2018, inflation hit a 15-year high above 25%. It has since declined and stood at 11.86% in March, well above the policy rate, meaning lira depositors face a negative rate of return.

Last month, the central bank also cut its policy rate by 100 basis points shortly after the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Turkey.

It has also sought to bolster the economy in other ways including buying nearly 27 billion lira ($3.64 billion) of government debt, most of it from Turkey’s unemployment insurance fund, since the end of March.

The bank has also provided funding below the policy rate, and ramped up its quantitative easing measures on Friday by doubling its effective limit on bond purchases this year to 10% of its total assets..

Economic activity has sharply declined as a result of measures taken by Ankara to combat the spread of the coronavirus, closing schools, bars and cafes, halting international flights, and limiting domestic travel.

The aggressive monetary easing began last July, when President Tayyip Erdogan fired the bank’s former governor for not following instructions, stoking concerns about monetary independence.

In the Reuters poll, the median estimate of 11 economists was for the policy rate to fall to 8.25% by year end, with forecasts ranging between 9.75% and 7.75%.