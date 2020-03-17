UPDATE 1-Turkish cenbank moves early with 100-pt cut in face of coronavirus

(Adds quote, details, background)

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday in an earlier-than-scheduled policy meeting, and took steps to support volatile financial markets to offset the negative impact of the coronavirus.

In its seventh consecutive rate cut in an aggressive easing cycle designed to boost economic growth, the bank cut its benchmark one-week repo rate to 9.75% from 10.75%.

The lira weakened to 6.4900 against the dollar after the move, bringing its losses so far this year to 8%.

The central bank’s policy committee said that despite the recent slide in the Turkish lira, the sharp fall in international commodity prices combined with a broader economic slowdown will help lower Turkish inflation more than expected.

The country’s key inflation measure has risen above 12%.

“In order to contain negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Turkish economy, it is of crucial importance to ensure the healthy functioning of financial markets, the credit channel and firms’ cash flows,” the bank said.

The bank unveiled measures including the provision of lira liquidity with an interest rate 150 basis points lower than the benchmark one-week repo rate, through repo auctions with maturities up to 91 days.

The bank said it would also provide banks with as much liquidity as they need through intraday and standing overnight facilities.