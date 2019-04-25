UPDATE 1-Turkish central bank holds rates, drops reference to possible further tightening

(Adds details from statement, lira reaction, comment, context)

By Jonathan Spicer and Ali Kucukgocmen

ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday as expected but dropped a previous reference to possible further tightening if needed to address inflation, a dovish shift which hit the lira.

The central bank made a handful of adjustments to its policy statement, including nodding to higher food prices, and it reiterated that it would keep a tight stance until there is a significant improvement in inflation, which remains high.

But analysts noted that the bank did not repeat a statement from March in which it said, “if needed, further monetary tightening will be delivered.”

Instead on Thursday the central bank said: “Factors affecting inflation will be closely monitored and monetary stance will be determined to keep inflation in line with the targeted path.”

The lira, which stood at 5.9 against the dollar right before the decision was announced, weakened to 5.9620 following the central bank announcement, its weakest intraday value since Oct. 12. It recovered slightly, standing at 5.94 against the dollar at 1118 GMT.

The central bank held its one-week repo rate at 24 percent, after having raised it 11.25 percentage points last year. In a Reuters poll, all 16 economists had said they expected the rate to be kept steady.

Inflation has eased from a 15-year peak of 25.24 percent in October, though it has edged higher again in recent months, to 19.71 percent in March. The central bank repeated that sagging demand has led to “some improvement” in inflation.

“Higher food and import prices and the elevated course of inflation expectations point to continued risks to price stability,” the central bank added.

The central bank last hiked the repo rate in September to support the lira in the face of a currency crisis. The economy has since tipped into recession, with unemployment having risen to nearly 15 percent in February.

The lira shed around 30 percent against the dollar last year as investors worried about a diplomatic rift with the United States and central bank independence, given pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to cut borrowing costs to boost growth.

It has weakened another 10 percent this year on new U.S. strains, challenges to local election results in Istanbul, and a drawdown in reserves that could leave the central bank with little room to cushion another crisis.

Guillaume Tresca, senior emerging markets strategist at Credit Agricole, said he was disappointed that the central bank removed the reference to further tightening if needed.

“They are (also) more vague,” he said. “This is not a big concern but it is not enough to reassure investors that they will do more to bring down inflation.”

According to the Reuters poll, economists expect the central bank to start easing monetary policy around July and to cut the benchmark rate by around 250 basis points by year-end.

Three economists predicted a first rate cut would come in June while four pointed to July, according to the poll. One predicted September, another October, while one expected the central bank to leave rates unchanged throughout this year.

Erdogan, a self-described enemy of interest rates, has regularly criticised central bank policy in the past, but has been quiet on the issue in recent months.