UPDATE 2-Turkish central bank cuts rates early, by 100 basis points

* Real rates dip further into negative territory

* Central bank had hiked rate to 24% after 2018 crisis

* Lira extends losses, down 8% this year (Adds economist comments, details, graphic)

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday at an earlier-than-scheduled policy meeting and took steps to support volatile financial markets, in an effort to offset the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

In its seventh consecutive rate cut in an aggressive bid to boost economic growth, the bank cut its benchmark one-week repo rate to 9.75% from 10.75%, pushing real rates deeper into negative territory. tmsnrt.rs/2qbaDqO

The lira weakened to 6.4900 against the dollar after the move, bringing its losses so far this year to 8%.

The central bank’s policy committee said that despite the lira’s slide, the fall in international commodity prices combined with a broader economic slowdown will help lower Turkish inflation more than expected.

The country’s key inflation measure has risen above 12%.

“In order to contain negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Turkish economy, it is of crucial importance to ensure the healthy functioning of financial markets, the credit channel and firms’ cash flows,” the bank said.

The bank announced measures including the provision of lira liquidity with an interest rate 150 basis points lower than the benchmark one-week repo rate, through repo auctions with maturities up to 91 days.

The central bank said it would provide banks with as much liquidity as needed through intraday and standing overnight facilities, as Turkey faces what analysts said were difficult times, in particular for tourism, which accounts for 12% of the economy.

“In the short term, there is going to be potentially major hits to the Turkish economy from weaker external and domestic demand,” said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank.

He said the crisis came at a bad time for Turkey. The government was already using all the tools available to stimulate the economy after a period of recession caused by a currency crisis in 2018.

BOOSTS TO BANKS, COMPANIES

Inflation has fallen from a peak above 25% after the crisis, which cut the lira’s value by nearly 30%. Economic growth all but disappeared in 2019 in a subsequent brief recession.

The central bank responded to the crisis by raising its policy rate to 24%, where it had stayed until last July.

Among other measures announced on Tuesday, the central bank said forex reserve requirement ratios will be cut by 500 basis points in all liability types and all maturity brackets for banks that meet real credit growth conditions.

It is expected that banks which meet the conditions will be provided with some $5.1 billion of forex and gold liquidity.

The bank said conventional swap auctions with maturities of one, three and six months, which are currently available against U.S. dollars, may also be held against euros and gold.

The bank also took measures to help mitigate the potential impact of global economic uncertainty on companies’ international trade. It said up to $7.6 billion of rediscount credit repayments could be postponed by up to 90 days under one step.

The bank had been scheduled to hold its policy meeting on Thursday.