Turkish central bank says same required reserve ratio to be applied to all banks

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Friday the same reserve requirement ratios and remuneration rate will be applied to all banks regardless of credit growth, in a move aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism.

The remuneration rate on lira-required reserves was set at 12% for all banks, it said, after earlier announcing the new reserve requirement ratios on the Official Gazette.

The bank said the required reserves of the banking system is expected to increase by around 12.3 billion lira and $5.7 billion in forex and gold as a result of the revisions.

It also decreased the commission rate applied to required reserves maintained against dollar-denominated deposits to 0% from 1.25%. The revision in the commission and remuneration rates will lead to a decline in intermediation costs, it said.