FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 25, 2018 / 7:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's central bank says to allow some rediscount credit payments in lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will allow the repayment of some rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services to be repaid in Turkish lira, it said on Friday, a move designed to ease the strain from the currency sell-off.

The step corresponds to about $3.5 billion of repayments, bankers said.

Companies will be able to repay the discount credits at a fixed exchange rate of 4.2 lira to the dollar, 4.9 to the euro and 5.6 to the pound sterling, it said in a statement.

The lira was at 4.7460 to the dollar at 0657 GMT. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.