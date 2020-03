ISTANBUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank has lowered the remuneration rate on required reserves to 6% from 8%, effective on March 20, two bankers with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Banks that fulfilled credit growth targets set by the central bank had received an additional 2%. The new move brought the remuneration for those banks to 8% from 10% previously. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Christian Schmollinger)