ISTANBUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday that he considers required reserves as a policy tool for loan growth and for loan allocations to specific sectors.

A presentation made by Uysal in Istanbul said that monetary policy in the coming period will allow a fall in inflation to continue. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Spicer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)