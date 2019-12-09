Turkish central bank announces changes to required reserve regulations -Official Gazette

ISTANBUL, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank on Monday announced changes to required reserve regulations linked to banks’ loan growth levels and introduced consumer price index (CPI) adjustment to loan growth calculations.

Banks that have a CPI-adjusted loan growth rate of between 5% and 15% will be subjected to a 2% required reserve ratio on most lira deposits, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

The changes also include the removal of some housing and consumer loans from banks’ loan growth calculations.

The 2% required reserve ratio will apply to lira deposits of all terms, except deposits and participation funds with a maturity of one year or more as well as other liabilities with more than a three-year maturity. (Reporting by Can Sezer, writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)