Turkey FX reserves down $5 billion as swaps matured -bankers

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank’s net FX reserves dropped by about $5 billion last week, according to the calculations of three bankers on Tuesday, mainly due to matured swaps not being renewed in the latest signal of a return to orthodoxy.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The central bank’s net foreign reserves stood at $18.45 billion as of Nov. 20, data showed last week. A drop to around $13 billion would be the first since 2003.

The data is reported each Thursday and is heavily scrutinized after a sharp drop in the buffer this year that ratings agencies said risked a balance of payments crisis.

Most of the expected drop in reserves last week was due to the central bank not renewing around $4 billion worth of swaps after they expired, the bankers said, requesting anonymity.

They expected the FX reserves to gradually rise $8-10 billion in the weeks ahead due to a recent regulatory adjustment to lenders’ reserve requirements, and also to a Treasury eurobond issue.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month promised a new market-friendly approach to the economy and he named a new finance minister and central bank governor, stoking expectations of more orthodox policy.

The central bank had been conducting swaps with local banks to reinforce its reserves, which had been depleted by some $130 billion in forex sales since last year. The unorthodox sales aimed to support the lira, which is down 25% this year.

A decision to not renew the swaps could signal a quiet turnaround by the central bank. Authorities have also in recent weeks rolled back measures that encouraged lenders to extend credit and conduct swap transactions.

The expected rebound in net FX reserves in the weeks ahead will hinge in part on the new requirement ratios that take effect from a calculation date of December 11 and maintenance period starting December 25. The banking system’s overall reserves are expected to rise by $5.7 billion as a result.

The $2.25 billion issued by the Treasury is expected to enter the central bank’s balances on December 2.