FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drop in Turkey's fx reserves due to depo auctions, change in requirements, bankers say
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
California wildfires
Winds whip up wildfires, forcing mass evacuations in California
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Future Of Money
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drop in Turkey's fx reserves due to depo auctions, change in requirements, bankers say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The record drop in the Turkish central bank’s foreign exchange reserves last week was largely due to banks using depo auctions and a change the central bank made in required reserves last month, bankers said on Thursday.

Bankers also said they expected the reserves to increase by at least $1.9 billion this week due to banks’ use of forex depo auctions.

The bank’s gross forex reserves fell sharply to $89.86 billion on Dec 1st from $96.35 billion a week earlier, the bank’s data showed on Thursday. The drop was the biggest since the data was first made available 30 years ago. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.