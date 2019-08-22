Market News
August 22, 2019 / 12:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkish central bank net international reserves at $34.55 bln as of Aug 16

6 Min Read

    ISTANBUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net
international reserves stood at 192.503 billion lira ($34.552
billion) as of Aug 16, data showed on Thursday.
    They stood at 193.375 billion lira a week earlier. The
exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 5.5714 compared to
5.4744 used a week earlier.

Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank
balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International
Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in
Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using
the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day.
    
 Date        Net international     Net international
             reserves (mln liras)  reserves (mln USD)
 28-12-2018               159,352                       
                                                        
                                                  30,130
 04-01-2019               159,773                       
                                                        
                                                  29,269
 11-01-2019               151,573                       
                                                        
                                                  27,747
 18-01-2019               155,785                       
                                                        
                                                  29,084
 25-01-2019               152,779                       
                                                        
                                                  28,968
 01-02-2019               165,318                       
                                                        
                                                  31,725
 08-02-2019               169,107                       
                                                        
                                                  32,268
 15-02-2019               171,046                       
                                                        
                                                  32,354
 22-02-2019               181,193                       
                                                        
                                                  34,097
 01-03-2019               187,235                       
                                                        
                                                  35,210
 08-03-2019               175,079                       
                                                        
                                                  32,237
 15-03-2019               155,372                       
                                                        
                                                  28,448
 22-03-2019               142,158                       
                                                        
                                                  26,136
 29-03-2019               164,688                       
                                                        
                                                  29,715
 05-04-2019               157,289                       
                                                        
                                                  27,942
 12-04-2019               162,427                       
                                                        
                                                  28,440
 19-04-2019               156,260                       
                                                        
                                                  26,898
 26-04-2019               152,376                       
                                                        
                                                  25,858
 03-05-2019               153,950                       
                                                        
                                                  25,843
 10-05-2019               165,383                       
                                                        
                                                  26,664
 17-05-2019               149,280                       
                                                        
                                                  24,880
 24-05-2019               162,425                       
                                                        
                                                  26,518
 31-05-2019               165,376                       
                                                        
                                                  27,919
                          166,164                       
 07-06-2019                                       28,475
                          168,486                       
 14-06-2019                                       28,917
                          162,382                 28,334
 21-06-2019                        
                                   
                          167,205                 28,996
 28-06-2019                        
                          168,729                 30,166
 05-07-2019                        
                          182,636                 32,231
 12-07-2019                                             
                                                        
                          180,137                 31,652
 19-07-2019                        
                          184,021                 32,289
 26-07-2019                        
                          179,442                 32,149
 02-08-2019                        
                          193,375                 35,323
 09-08-2019                                             
                          192,503                 34,552
 16-08-2019                        
                                   
 
 (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer; Editing by Daren
Butler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below