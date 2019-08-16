Turkish central bank net international reserves at $35.32 bln as of Aug 9

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves stood at 193.375 billion lira ($35.32 billion) as of Aug 9, data showed on Friday. They stood at 179.441 billion lira a week earlier. The exchange rate used by Reuters on Friday was 5.4744 compared to 5.5815 used a week earlier. Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day. Date Net international Net international reserves (mln liras) reserves (mln USD) 28-12-2018 159,352 30,130 04-01-2019 159,773 29,269 11-01-2019 151,573 27,747 18-01-2019 155,785 29,084 25-01-2019 152,779 28,968 01-02-2019 165,318 31,725 08-02-2019 169,107 32,268 15-02-2019 171,046 32,354 22-02-2019 181,193 34,097 01-03-2019 187,235 35,210 08-03-2019 175,079 32,237 15-03-2019 155,372 28,448 22-03-2019 142,158 26,136 29-03-2019 164,688 29,715 05-04-2019 157,289 27,942 12-04-2019 162,427 28,440 19-04-2019 156,260 26,898 26-04-2019 152,376 25,858 03-05-2019 153,950 25,843 10-05-2019 165,383 26,664 17-05-2019 149,280 24,880 24-05-2019 162,425 26,518 31-05-2019 165,376 27,919 166,164 07-06-2019 28,475 168,486 14-06-2019 28,917 162,382 28,334 21-06-2019 167,205 28,996 28-06-2019 168,729 30,166 05-07-2019 182,636 32,231 12-07-2019 180,137 31,652 19-07-2019 184,021 32,289 26-07-2019 179,442 32,149 02-08-2019 193,375 35,323 09-08-2019 (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)