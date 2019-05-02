Market News
Turkish central bank net international reserves down to $25.9 bln as of April 26

    ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank's net
international reserves stood at 152.4 billion lira ($25.9
billion) as of April 26, down from $26.9 billion a week earlier.
    
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank
balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International
Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in
Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using
the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day.
    
 Date         Net international    Net
              reserves (mln TL)    international
                                   reserves (mln
                                   USD)
 28-12-2018               159,352                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            30,130 
 04-01-2019               159,773                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            29,269 
 11-01-2019               151,573                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            27,747 
 18-01-2019               155,785                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            29,084 
 25-01-2019               152,779                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            28,968 
 01-02-2019               165,318                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            31,725 
 08-02-2019               169,107                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            32,268 
 15-02-2019               171,046                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            32,354 
 22-02-2019               181,193                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            34,097 
 01-03-2019               187,235                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            35,210 
 08-03-2019               175,079                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            32,237 
 15-03-2019               155,372                  
                                                   
                                                   
                                            28,448 
 22-03-2019               142,158                  
                                            26,136 
 29-03-2019               164,688                  
                                                   
                                   29,715          
                                                   
                                                   
                                                   
 05-04-2019               157,289                  
                                            27,942 
 12-04-2019               162,427                  
                                            28,440 
 19-04-2019               156,260                  
                                            26,898 
 26-04-2019               152,376                  
                                            25,858 
 
 (Reporting by Can Sezer;
Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen;
Editing by Daren Butler)
