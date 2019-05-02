Turkish central bank net international reserves down to $25.9 bln as of April 26

ISTANBUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank's net international reserves stood at 152.4 billion lira ($25.9 billion) as of April 26, down from $26.9 billion a week earlier. Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous day. Date Net international Net reserves (mln TL) international reserves (mln USD) 28-12-2018 159,352 30,130 04-01-2019 159,773 29,269 11-01-2019 151,573 27,747 18-01-2019 155,785 29,084 25-01-2019 152,779 28,968 01-02-2019 165,318 31,725 08-02-2019 169,107 32,268 15-02-2019 171,046 32,354 22-02-2019 181,193 34,097 01-03-2019 187,235 35,210 08-03-2019 175,079 32,237 15-03-2019 155,372 28,448 22-03-2019 142,158 26,136 29-03-2019 164,688 29,715 05-04-2019 157,289 27,942 12-04-2019 162,427 28,440 19-04-2019 156,260 26,898 26-04-2019 152,376 25,858 (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)