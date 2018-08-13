FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish central bank says lowers reserve requirement ratios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Monday it had cut lira reserve requirement ratios by 250 basis points for all maturity brackets and lowered reserve requirement ratios for non-core FX liabilities by 400 basis points for up to 3-year maturities.

With these changes some 10 billion lira, $6 billion, and $3 billion equivalent of gold liquidity will be provided to the financial system, the bank said, adding the measures were taken to support effective functioning of financial markets and the flexibility of banks in their liquidity management. (Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

