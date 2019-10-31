Turkey's financial system prepared for all risks -Cenbank

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s financial system is prepared for all risks, Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal said on Thursday, a day after Washington said it had a list of possible Turkish sanctions targets ready but did not expect to use them.

Uysal also told a new conference that he did not see additional measures on swaps, although steps could be taken if needed. He said the banking sector's forex and lira liquidity levels were good.