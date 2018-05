ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - It is high time that Turkey restored monetary policy credibility, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday, shortly after the central bank said its Monetary Policy Committee had convened.

In tweeted comments, Simsek also said he supported any action by the central bank to stem the slide in the lira and achieve price stability. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by John Stonestreet)