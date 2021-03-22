SocGen predicts lira at 9.70 by end-June as 'Turkey beyond the point of no return'

LONDON (Reuters) - Societe Generale said the dismissal of Turkey’s central bank governor Naci Agbal had left the country “beyond the point of no return” and predicted the lira to weaken to 9.70 against the U.S. Dollar by end of the second quarter.

In a note to clients, analyst Phoenix Kalen also predicted that new governor Sahap Kavcioglu will try to undo Thursday’s 200 basis point hike at the 15 April monetary policy meeting as well as deploy substantial reserves between now and then to try to stabilize the lira. However Kalen added that Kavcioglu would likely lose the currency battle with markets and may have to engage in emergency hikes to halt the currency’s decline.

“We recommend exiting from any long positions in Turkish assets, considering the profound shift in policymaking and the likely financial turmoil ahead,” Kalen wrote in the note.

“Turkey may soon be headed toward another currency crisis”.