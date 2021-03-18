Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Turkey's cenbank opts for 'front-loaded' policy tightening

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Thursday it adopted additional “front-loaded” monetary tightening due to risks that inflation was rising more than expected, as it hiked its policy rate by a more than expected 200 basis points, to 19%.

In a statement following its monthly policy committee meeting, the bank repeated a tight policy stance will be maintained decisively for an extended period, and that additional monetary tightening will be delivered if needed.

The bank “decided to implement a front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening,” the committee said.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

