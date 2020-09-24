Turkish central bank says inflation was higher than expected

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Thursday a fast recovery from the initial coronavirus shock sent inflation higher than expected, prompting it to surprise markets with a 200-point interest rate hike.

“As a result of fast economic recovery...inflation followed a higher-than-envisaged path,” the bank’s policy-making committee said in a statement.

“Tightening steps taken since August should be reinforced in order to contain inflation expectations (and) to restore the disinflation process,” it said.