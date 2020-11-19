Turkish central bank says it targets "permanent fall" in inflation

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank said on Thursday it was targeting a lasting fall in inflation as it hiked its benchmark rate by 475 basis points to 15.0% as expected.

“The tightness of monetary policy will be decisively sustained until a permanent fall in inflation is achieved,” the policy-making committee said in a statement after the bank’s first meeting under Governor Naci Agbal, who was appointed less than two weeks ago.

Turkish inflation has been stuck near 12% all year and the lira has touched a series of record lows in recent months, though it rallied last week in anticipation of sharp monetary tightening.

“The permanent establishment of a low inflation environment will affect macroeconomic and financial stability positively through the fall in country risk premium, reversal in the dollarization trend, accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and the perpetual decline in financing costs,” the bank said.

It also promised “transparency, predictability and accountability” in its inflation targeting programme.